Granger has no intention of conceding defeat – Harmon

Caretaker President David Granger has no intention of conceding defeat, according to his coalition partner, Joseph Harmon.

Harmon made the remarks in the wake of intense pressure from the international and local community for Granger to concede his defeat at the March 2, 2020 polls.

Harmon, the APNU/AFC Campaign Manager and former Director General of the Ministry of the Presidency, said: “Concede to what? Concede to whom? What is he to concede to?”

“It appears to me and I would venture to say any right-thinking person, to be a most ridiculous and nonsensical proposition… for the persons who are calling for Granger to concede, that is not going to happen,” Harmon said during a recent interview.

The National Recount had shown that the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) won 233,336 votes while the APNU/AFC garnered 217,920.

But in a report done by Chief Elections Officer (CEO) Keith Lowenfield, it was claimed that the A Partnership for National Unity/Alliance For Change (APNU/AFC) coalition garnered 171,825 votes while the PPP/C gained 166,343 votes.

Despite the lack of credibility that was placed in Lowenfield’s report, however, Harmon leaned heavily on the report to support his contention that Granger has no reason to concede.

“In view of a report submitted by the Chief Elections Officer to the Commission, showing that Mr Granger coalition, APNU/AFC, with the majority of the valid votes cast after the recount. So, there you have it, a report showing the valid votes and still, people are calling for Granger to concede,” Harmon, who is widely perceived to be Granger’s right-hand man, said.

Granger’s own son-in-law, Dominic Gaskin, who is a former Member under the Coalition Administration, had also called on the APNU/AFC Leader to stop lying to supporters and concede defeat.