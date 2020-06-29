GECOM Chair will make no new submissions in CCJ hearing

…previous submissions stand

Chair of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Justice Claudette Singh will not be making any new submissions regarding the upcoming hearing before the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ).

Through her lawyers, Justice Singh informed the Court that “on further consideration we do not wish to actively participate in the Appeal.”

“In the circumstances, we do not wish to make any submissions,” Justice Singh said via a letter.

The CCJ has set July 1 for the hearing of the appeal filed by the PPP/C challenging the Court of Appeal’s recent judgment on its jurisdiction to interpret the Guyana Constitution.

PPP/C Executive Member and Attorney, Anil Nandlall has since explained that “the Chair has not “withdrawn” from the appeal. She will make no submissions. None necessary. Her previous submissions are on record. No harm done.”