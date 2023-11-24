Police Constable attacked, injured by schoolboy

Police are investigating an alleged unlawful wounding committed on Rameshwar Chunilall, a 23-year-old Police Constable stationed at Cove and John Police Station and attached to the Traffic Department.

The act was committed by a juvenile fifth-form student attending Hope Secondary School who resides at Belfield, East Coast Demerara.

The incident occurred on Thursday at about 15:40hrs on the public road at Hope, ECD.

According to the police, Constable Chunilall was on traffic duty when the juvenile and another student were fighting on the road.

Constable Chunilall intervened and stopped them.

However, the suspect, who was armed with a piece of wood, lashed Constable Chunilall to his head, causing injuries. Constable Chunilall was escorted to the Nabaclis Health Center, where he was treated and sent away.

The juvenile suspect is in custody assisting with further investigations.

