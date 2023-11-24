Govt announces activities in Guyana for Dec. 3; Venezuelans to also rally support for Guyana

The Guyana Government has planned several activities for December 3 – the day Venezuelans are slated to vote in a referendum which seeks to among other things, get approval from that population to annex Guyana’s Essequibo region.

Moreover, Venezuelans who have sought refuge in Guyana have also planned an activity aimed that expressing their support for Guyana and its people, and calling on their government to end the aggression.

These revelations were made by Minister of Governance and Parliamentary Affairs Gail Teixeira during a meeting with religious leaders on Thursday, as part of a series of government outreaches aimed at updating the population on issues concerning Venezuela’s latest acts of aggression and its referendum planned for December 3.

Minister Teixeira revealed that on Sunday, Venezuelans in Guyana have planned an activity at the Square of the Revolution in Georgetown aimed at affirming their support for Guyana.

“…to thank the Guyanese people for having taken them in and to oppose any violence any of the aggressive language or behaviour of the Maduro government,” she explained.

“…that event on Sunday is an important one and we hope that Guyanese will assist in terms of making sure that nobody behaves stupid,” she added, referring to the recent incident whereby a Guyanese man forced Venezuelans to strip naked in the streets; that man has since been charged.

Meanwhile, on the morning of December 3, the government is encouraging persons to form a human chain-link by coming out of their homes and holding hands with their neighbours, to show unity and solidarity. She urged that persons take photos of these activities and post them up on social media.

On the evening of December 3, there will be a ‘Night of Patriotic Reflection’ at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD) and she is encouraging all persons living in close proximity to participate.

Venezuela has planned a referendum for December 3 where it is seeking its population approval to, among other things, annex Essequibo and create a Venezuelan state. The referendum also seeks Venezuelan citizens approval for its government to grant citizenship and identity cards for residents of Essequibo.

