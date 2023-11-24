Man charged for stabbing construction worker to death

Andrew Seegobin, 30, a construction worker of Clifton Settlement, Corentyne, Berbice was today charged with the murder of Ramanand Mingo.

He appeared at the Reliance Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh where he was not required to plead to the indictable charge and as such, was remanded to prison.

It is alleged that on November 19, he murdered Mingo, a 29-year-old construction worker, also of the same village.

The accused was represented by Attorney at Law Merceline Bacchus. The matter has been transferred to the Whim Magistrate’s Court and comes up again on December 11.

Mingo was stabbed to death at a sports bar, located in the same village.

Police had detailed that, on the day in question, Mingo had left his home earlier in the day to play cricket, and was imbibing at a supermarket on John’s Public Road, when his brother picked him up.

While on their way home, they stopped at the bar.

According to the police, Mingo went into the bar while his brother stood outside.

He said he then saw his brother and the suspect having an argument. He went inside the bar to separate them when he saw the suspect pull out a knife from his pants waist and stabbed Mingo to his left side chest.

Mingo was picked up by his brother and taken to the Port Mourant Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body was examined for marks of violence, and one stab wound was seen to the left side chest.

Mingo leaves to mourn his mother and his two siblings.

