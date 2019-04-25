Police came under fire after destroying ganja farm at Linden

Police ranks reportedly came under fire during a drug eradication exercise at a marijuana farm at Kara Kara, Mackenzie, Linden.

According to information received, ranks attached to the Mackenzie Police Station and members of Community Poling Group ventured some 20 miles up the Kara Kara creek in Region 10 (Upper Demerara- Berbice), where they conducted a drug eradication exercise between 06:30hrs to 15:00hrs on Wednesday.

There, they, reportedly discovered the marijuana farm which measured approximately two acres and contained approximately 4000 cannabis plants measuring 8 inches to 4 feet in height.

Ranks also discovered a makeshift tent, a quantity of clothing and a wooden boat along with 5 live 12 guage cartridges.

The farm was destroyed by fire and samples of the cannabis plants retrieved.

However, on their way out of the location, ranks reportedly came under fire by unknown persons.

They reportedly returned fire, however, the perpetrators made good their escape.

An investigation has been launched.