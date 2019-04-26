CPL 2019 set for September 4 – October 12

The “biggest party in sport”, the Caribbean Premiere League (CPL), will bowl off on September 4, 2019, with the final match slated for October 12, 2019.

This information was officially released by CPL Chief Operating Officer (COO) Pete Russell, on Thursday last at the Marriott Hotel during a media conference.

Due to Team India’s tour to the West Indies, the CPL management has seen it fitting to reschedule the starting date of the CPL to accommodate all the star players for the Regional showpiece.

Each CPL franchise will be allowed to retain three past players and one first-preference pick for a local player and the marquee player, for a total of five players.

Pete Russell further disclosed that the 2019 CPL will focus on Caribbean players, especially the young talents.

Each franchise team in the CPL will have to select two players from a CWI developmental squad that was put together by Director of Cricket Jimmy Adams and the CWI.

The CPL committee is expecting more top-class foreign players, (excluding Indian players) to feature in the draft that is set for May 22.

Speaking on the number of matches that will be played in the tournament, Russell said the fixtures will remain the same five-week period, as the CPL committee is considering to play the play-offs as double-headers.