Body of man drowned in Demerara River recovered

The body of the 58-year-old man who drowned in the Demerara River yesterday has been recovered.

The body of Mohammed Rasheed of Number 11 Village, Berbice, was found at around 17:30hrs today.

Reports are that Rasheed was guarding heavy duty equipment when he reportedly proceeded to take a bath in the Demerara River at Wismar.

However, he is said to have encountered difficulties due to the strong current of the tide. Other employees reportedly saw this and tried to render assistance with the aid of life jackets, however they did not manage to save him.

Rasheed is said to have disappeared under water despite their efforts.