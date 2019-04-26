Vendor arraigned for murder of Timehri teen

A vendor was on Thursday arraigned for the murder of 18-year-old David Toney of Alliance Road, Timehri, East Bank Demerara (EBD), who was fatally stabbed on Saturday last at the Timehri Docks.

Rickland Bovell, of Swan Village, Linden-Soesdyke Highway, was not required to plead to the indictable charge when it was read to him by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The Police stated that on April 19, 2019 at the Timehri Docks, Bovell murdered Toney.

The court heard that on the day in question, about 03:30h, the accused was engaged in an argument with the victim and his parents over non-payment for cabbage.

During the argument, the accused pulled out a knife from his pants waist and stabbed the victim.

However, it was also reported contrarily that the now dead teen intervened in an argument between his father, Mark Toney, and a group of men.

The argument had reportedly stemmed from the packing of cabbage into a truck at the Timehri Wharf. The argument reportedly escalated into a scuffle and it was then both the young man and his father, along with his stepmother, were injured.

The young man attempted to run, but collapsed a short distance away. He sustained at least three stab wounds to his abdomen and chest.

His father was stabbed to his back and his stepmother to the left hip and left shoulder. They were taken to the Diamond hospital where they were treated and sent away.

The young man’s body was removed some five hours after the stabbing incident and taken to the Lyken Funeral Home.

After committing the act, the accused had fled the scene, but had been later arrested and charged.

The accused was remanded to prison until his next court appearance set for May 15, 2019.