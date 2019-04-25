CANU thwarts plan to put “cocaine-filled” fire extinguisher on plane

Four men were arrested by ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) after a quantity of suspected cocaine was found hidden in a fire extinguisher.

Reports are that based on information received, the CANU ranks conducted the raid at the house located at Timehri, East Bank Demerara, when the discovery was made.

More than of 1.8 kilograms of “suspected cocaine” was found in the fire extinguisher, which was destined for placement on an aircraft set to depart the Cheddi Jagan International Airport.

The four men arrested have been identified as Dinesh Dias, Anthony Collins, Seenarine Mathura and Mohamed Inshan.

They are expected to make their first court appearance in relation to this matter tomorrow at the Providence Magistrate’s Court, East Bank Demerara.