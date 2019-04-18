Police call on Nations Director to identify shooter

Crime Chief Lyndon Alves has called on the Principal of School of the Nations, Dr Brian O’Toole, to provide the police with the identity of the shooter.

The call by the Crime Chief comes mere days after O’Toole said that his shooter was flown out of Guyana.

“If O’Toole is so sure of the claims he is making let him come to the police with the identity of this individual. We are not aware of anything like this,” the Crime Chief told Inews.

Questioned further, Alves said that there are no new leads into the investigations and no new person or persons of interest as to who may have perpetrated this act.

Over the weekend, almost three months after O’Toole was shot, he disclosed that the shooter was flown out of Guyana.

According to O’Toole, the lack of prosecution and delay in justice is due to the fact that the parents of the teen flew their son out of the country less than 24 hours after he had committed the crime.

On Thursday last at the British High Commissioner’s residence in Georgetown, O’Toole stated that regardless of the professions of parents, they should not allow their children to pursue the wrong path and engage in such illegalities.

“It does not matter what position you have in society. If you are the one that got your child out of the country the day after the shooting, then you have created a monster that is going to destroy his life, the life of your family; and if he is not brought to justice, God knows the mayhem that it’s going to cause,” O’Toole said.

On January 27, O’Toole was shot three times as he was returning to his Bel Air, Georgetown residence, hours after an emergency meeting with parents and guardians about violent threats on social media to injure students and teachers of the school.