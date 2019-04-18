Over $1M up for grabs at Kite Flying Competition

Over one million dollars in cash and prizes is up for grabs at the “Flying High Kite Flying Competition” organised by the Smalta brand, Ansa McAL Trading Limited in collaboration with Caribbean Airlines.

Prizes will be given to the most creative branded Smalta or Caribbean Airlines Kite.

The competition will take place on Easter Monday, April 22, 2019 at the National Park, Georgetown; Bushy Park, Parika, East Bank Essequibo; C3 Park Cotton Tree Village, West Coast Berbice; and 63 Beach, Corentyne, Berbice.