PNC/R officially endorses David Granger as Presidential candidate

President David Granger has been officially endorsed by his party, the People’s National Congress Reform (PNC/R) to run for a second term at the next General and Regional elections, constitutionally due in March.

The PNC is the largest partner in the coalition and on January 21 it officially threw its support behind President Granger.

This was communicated in a letter from PNC General Secretary (GS) Amna Ally.

In that missive, Ally noted that Granger was elected unopposed at the last congress as the party’s leader.

According to the GS, the President remained capable, fit and proper for a second term and on that basis the party endorsed his candidature.

It was only on Sunday that Alliance For Change (AFC) Chairman Khemraj Ramjattan, after the party had initially backpedaled on the idea, said that his party is likely to support Granger as President.

He had added, however, that the matter would be ventilated among the party collective at the upcoming National Executive conference.

Since government’s loss at the hands of a no confidence motion, political parties have intensified preparations for elections.

On Saturday, former Housing Minister Irfaan Ali was elected as the People’s Progressive Party Presidential candidate.