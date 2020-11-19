PM discusses development of Linden with Virginia Town Mayor

Prime Minister Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips, this afternoon, met Mayor of Purcellville in Virginia, USA, Mr Kwasi Fraser, who is Guyanese by birth.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Phillips and the Mayor discussed areas of cooperation, including developing a closer relationship between the town of Linden and Purcellville.

The Prime Minister said that he was happy with the discussions, which he saw as positive to aid in the development of the country.

“Here we have a perfect example of a Guyanese in the Diaspora working tirelessly to improve life, to bring investment and to develop Guyana”.

The Prime Minister said also that as a Lindener, he was particularly humbled by the interest which the Mayor has shown in the mining town.

“It’s heartening to hear of the prospects of improving the lives of the people in Linden.”

Mayor Fraser said he believes that with the right infrastructure in place, Linden has the potential to develop several data centres, much like Purcellville.

“In Louden County, we’re known as the data centre of the world and as I took a visit to Linden yesterday, I see immense potential for data centres… that would attract companies as long as you have good power, which the Prime Minister has committed to. You must also have water for the cooling of the electronics and high-speed internet…What I submitted to the Prime Minister is our assistance as members of the Diaspora”,” he said.

Mayor Fraser added that he has “access to a lot of resources that can assist Guyana from a perspective of wealth building”.

The meeting also discussed the energy and telecommunications sectors.

Mayor Fraser migrated to the USA at the age of eleven after having lived in several regions of Guyana.