President Ali meets with high-level team from UAE

President Dr Irfaan Ali this afternoon met with his Highness Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Juma Al Maktoum of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and an eight-member delegation that arrived today in Guyana on a three-day official State visit.

Over the next few days, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Juma Al Maktoum, who is a member of the ruling family in the UAE, and members of his team will meet with several Government officials from various ministries.

In the initial meeting with President Ali, the UAE team also met with members of the cabinet including: Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd; Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat; Minister of Housing and Water and Minister within the ministry, Collin Croal and Susan Rodrigues; Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill and other government officials.

The UAE is one of the top oil producing countries globally and is expected to lend assistance to Guyana in oil and gas, among other areas.