Suspect in brutal murder of Essequibo teen remains hospitalised

The 34-year-old man who reportedly hacked to death 16-year-old Sanesha Subrina Lall at her Richmond Housing Scheme, Essequibo Coast home remains a patient at the Suddie Regional Hospital. Once discharged, he will be arraigned for the murder of the teenager.

The man, who allegedly consumed a poisonous substance after committing the act on November 11, 2020, is reportedly in stable but serious condition. This was confirmed by police sources on Thursday.

It was reported that on the day in question at about 09:00h, the teen was at home when the man showed up at her home and requested to speak with her. Lall’s sister, upon opening the door, informed him that he was not welcomed at the house and as such could not enter, but he reportedly overpowered the 11-year-old and forced his way into the building.

The suspect then ran into the bedroom where Lall was sleeping, whipped out a ‘Rambo’ knife, and dealt her several stabs about the body. From reports received, the teen was stabbed about 20 times.

At the time of the incident, the now dead teen’s two sisters and another female relative were at home.

Upon realizing what was happening, the female relative ran to get assistance but by that time, the suspect had ran out of the house and made good his escape in his minibus.

Lall was picked up and rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Acting on information received, the suspect was later found at the Better Hope Backdam, Essequibo Coast. At the time he was vomiting what appeared to be a green substance.

Upon being questioned, he told ranks that he had consumed a poisonous substance.

He was taken to the Suddie Hospital where he was admitted a patient. A search was also conducted on his minibus, and a bottle and a black Rambo knife were found. The Police investigation continues.