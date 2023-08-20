PM delivers home solar system units to Karasabai residents

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, has reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to bridging all developmental divides within the administrative regions of Guyana.

He gave this assurance in Karasabai, Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo), as he delivered a number of home solar system units that will equip each household with access to reliable electricity.

“We are a Government that is committed to the development of all the people in Guyana, wherever you are located. This is the time for development. This is the time when you, as the people of Guyana, will benefit from all the revenues of this country. ”

The initiative falls under the Solar Home Systems Project, which saw 30,000 units being acquired through a US$7.2m line of credit agreement between the governments of Guyana and India via the Exim Bank. It will be distributed to hinterland households, as well as several Amerindian villages along the coast. The units include a 160-watt panel, charge controller, battery, and other basic fittings, which means that each household will be able to independently generate electricity.

Prime Minister Phillips noted that this contribution will assist in bridging the energy divide, in keeping with the Government’s manifesto promise, and complements a host of other projects in advancing the shift to sustainable, environmentally-friendly electricity sources.

Additionally, these projects work in tandem with the integration of Information and Communications Technology (ICT), in every community, to ensure that all Guyanese can enjoy connectivity.

The Prime Minister also urged young people in the village to seize the opportunities being made available to them, especially within the realm of education, pointing to the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) scholarships programme.

“Guyana’s development is not only about roads and buildings alone. It is also about people’s development. And we are committed to this. So, all the opportunities for people development, we will make them available to you.”

--- ---