Teen found dead in apartment died by suicide – autopsy confirms

A post mortem performed on the body of Malinda Niewenkirk who was found dead in her Lusignan, East Coast Demerara (ECD) apartment confirmed that she died as a result of ‘compression injuries to neck’.

The 19-year-old was found on Thursday – one day after she broke up with her ex-boyfriend. Police stated that she had threatened to end her life if he didn’t reconcile the relationship.

However, the two communicated for some time and the man told investigators he tried to comfort and encourage her not to do that. The teen, however, stopped responding to him.

The man further told the Police that he became suspicious and as such, went to make a report at the Vigilance Police Station. The Police subsequently went to the house when they made the discovery.

Nevertheless, following the autopsy performed by the state’s pathologist, Dr Nehaul Singh, the dead teen’s relatives are reportedly contemplating a private autopsy holding out that she was killed.

