Persons living with disabilities urged to register for training programmes

Persons living with disabilities (PWDs) from across the country are being encouraged to register for the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security’s training programmes.

The initiative is part of the government’s effort to provide PWDs with the necessary tools to be independent.

Training will be rolled out at the recently commissioned ‘Learning Lab’ located at Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The space will be utilised for focused training, allowing for the delivery of targeted programmes that meet the specific needs of individuals living with disabilities.

Some of these programmes include basic computer skills, which will commence on July 24 to August 2; Job Access With Speech (JAWS) for the visually impaired from August 7 to August 11; and Garment Construction from August 21 to August 25.

A classroom will consist of 15 to 18 participants, to ensure that small class sizes are maintained to meet the unique requirements of persons living with disabilities, in an effort to provide them with an approach that allows for personalised attention.

Additional programmes to come on stream include Adult Literacy and Numeracy, the programme aims to reintegrate PWDs into society. It has a duration of eight days.

Two other programmes the Ministry is exploring are sustainable agriculture and audio and visual editing.

These programmes will be rolled out in every region once there is a cohort of 10-15 persons.

Meanwhile, in keeping with the PPP/C Manifesto promise, the government has trained over 300 persons living with disabilities over the past 12 months and is committed to creating equal opportunities, resources and a nurturing environment to foster growth and empowerment.

Persons interested in registering for the programme must be 16 years and older, living with a disability and passionate about learning. Interested persons can contact the ministry at 259-3559 or [email protected].

Transportation and snacks will be provided for the participants.

