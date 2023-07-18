Distribution of 1st batch of solar PV home systems to begin soon

The rollout of the 30,000 solar PV homes initiative will begin in the coming weeks as the first batch of solar photovoltaic home systems has arrived in the country.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA), Dr. Mahender Sharma confirmed to the government’s Department of Public Information (DPI) on Tuesday that the first 3,780 systems are expected to be unpacked and transported this week.

He also confirmed that the distribution of the systems will begin in Regions One (Barima-Waini), Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), Four (Demerara-Berbice), and Eight (Potaro-Siparuni).

Additional batches of systems to form the full complement of 30,000 systems are expected to arrive between now and November of this year.

The government’s ‘solar home systems’ project will see some 30,000 homes in hinterland communities receiving 150-watt solar PV systems as they become available.

The project was launched to bridge the energy gap between urban and rural areas of the country, while continuing the shift to sustainable, environmentally- friendly electricity sources.

It is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

From 2020 to 2023, solar PV systems were installed at several public buildings across the hinterland regions. These included health centres, community centres, food processing, and educational facilities.

In October 2020, Guyana’s first solar farm, which generates 0.4 megawatts (MW) at peak capacity was commissioned in Mabaruma, Region One, emphasising the commitment to the shift to renewable energy.

Following the operationalisation of that farm, a one-megawatt solar PV farm was also commissioned at Lethem, Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) in 2022, and another, generating 1.5 MW at Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) in 2023.

This year, a 0.5 MW solar PV farm is eyed for completion at Wakenaam, Region Three, and a 0.65 MW solar farm has been eyed for completion in Mahdia, Region Eight.

These, along with the installation of solar PV systems in government buildings over the years will take Guyana’s solar capacity from 5.35 MW in 2020, to an estimated 17.2 MW by the end of this year.

--- ---