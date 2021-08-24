Pensioner robbed shortly after collecting $187,000 in pension

A 72-year-old man, who had just collected $187,000 in pension, was on Monday morning robbed of it all by a lone bandit.

The incident occurred at around 11:00hrs, some time after the pensioner exited the Leonora Post Office, West Coast Demerara.

The victim had gone to the Post Office where he collected his N.I.S, Senior Citizen, and Public Servant Pension, which amounted to $187,000 in cash, which he secured in a black purse.

He then proceeded to a pharmacy opposite the Leonora Fire Station to purchase some medication.

As he was about to enter the pharmacy, the suspect approached, grabbed the pensioner’s purse and started to run away.

The pensioner then ran behind the suspect but the perpetrator entered a black motorcar PSS 2700 which was parked in front of the Leonora Fire Station.

The vehicle then immediately drove away.

Investigations are underway.