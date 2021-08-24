Driver escapes after crashing minibus and injuring 2 persons

Akash Persaud, 17, and Michelle Gouveia, 30 – both residents of Adventure, Essequibo Coast – were on Monday injured after the bus they were travelling got involved in an accident.

The incident occurred at around 17:30hrs at Adventure Truck Line Dam, Essequibo Coast.

The minibus, which was being driven by a 23-year-old labourer, was proceeding east on the said access road when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

As a result, the vehicle turned turtle and landed in a trench.

The occupants were taken out of the minibus by public-spirited persons in a conscious state and taken to the Suddie Public Hospital.

They were seen and examined by a doctor on duty who admitted them as patients at the institution.

However, the driver escaped from the scene and remains at large.