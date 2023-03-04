Pensioner fined for trafficking weed

A 65-year-old man has been fined $28,000 after Police found 19.6 grams of marijuana at his Lot 115 Queenstown, Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) residence.

The Anna Regina Magistrate’s Court heard that Stephen Vaughn was found with the narcotic on February 26. He was charged with possession of narcotic for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to Section 5 (1) (a) (i) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Act.

When Vaughn appeared before Magistrate Esther Sam on Tuesday, he pleaded guilty to the charge and was ordered to pay a fine of $28,000 or in default serve one month in jail.

Reports are at about 11:30h on February 26, ranks of Regional Police Division Number Two, acting on information went to the home of Vaughn, a supervisor, and requested to conduct a search.

While searching the premises in the man’s presence, Police ranks observed a black-handled bag on a barrel to the northern side of the bed.

Upon searching the bag, a transparent plastic bag containing a quantity of leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be Cannabis sativa was found.

Vaughn admitted to owning the substance and he was arrested and taken to the Anna Regina Police Station along with the cannabis which was later weighed in the presence.

--- ---