Man accused of housing scam on $250,000 bail

A real estate agent was on Friday charged with the offence of obtaining money by false pretence after he was allegedly caught attempting to collect $100,000 from someone to secure a house lot for them.

Twenty-nine-year-old André DeFreitas, a real estate agent of Lot 159 Cow Pen Street, Eccles, and Lot 1205 Diamond New Scheme, both on the East Bank Demerara (EBD), denied the charge.

Senior Magistrate Leron Daly, before whom he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, instructed him to post bail in the sum of $250,000. He will return to court on March 17.

It was previously reported that the man was nabbed by the Police on Tuesday during a sting operation. Based on information reaching this publication, DeFreitas claims to be the owner of Prime Investments and that he has a contact at the Housing and Water Ministry.

Reports are that just after 12:00h on Tuesday, a sting operation was set up along Regent Street, Georgetown, where a person approached DeFreitas and gave him the money for a house lot.

This publication understands that $100,000 in marked money was given to DeFreitas to secure house lots. Shortly after, Police ranks swooped down and he was arrested.

--- ---