US-based Guyanese busted with 13.4lbs cocaine in milk packets

A United States-based Guyanese was busted with over 13 pounds of cocaine in milk packets at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Timehri, East Bank Demerara.

According to the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU), officers intercepted 52-year-old Cranson Carlson Henry who was destined to travel to the United States.

Reports are that Cranson, of Crane Housing Scheme, West Coast Demerara, and of Rockaway Avenue 11212 Brooklyn, New York, was questioned after seven Milex milk packets containing a whitish powdery substance was seen in his suitcase.

CANU, in a release on the bust, said Cranson admitted to having a quantity of narcotics in his luggage, and as such he was arrested and escorted to CANU Headquarters.

The substance subsequently tested positive for cocaine and weighed approximately 13.4 lbs. (6.070 kg), which has a street value of $13.3 million, CANU said.

According to CANU, further investigations led to the arrest of singer Mark Ferdinand, 44, of Samaria Dam, Pouderoyen, who had been arrested in 2015 in the United States of America for drug trafficking.

CANU noted that Berkeley Ferdinand, the brother of Mark Ferdinand, had been charged by CANU in 2016 for trafficking in narcotics, and had been sentenced to 3 years in prison. Investigations are ongoing.

--- ---