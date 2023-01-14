Pedestrian killed on Vreed-en-Hoop road; bus driver arrested

A pedestrian was killed in an accident on the Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara, Public Road Friday evening.

The dead man has been identified as 55-year-old Linden Johnson of Lot F-D New Road, Vreed -en-Hoop.

Police say that the accident occurred at about 18:10hrs at New Road, Vreed-en-Hoop.

Investigations, so far, disclosed that minibus, BAB 1624, was proceeding east along the northern side of New Road Vreed-en- Hoop at a fast rate of speed when the driver alleged that Johnson ran from south to north across the road into the path of the minibus. This resulted in the left side front of the vehicle to collide with Johnson. As a result of the collision, the pedestrian fell onto the parapet where he received injuries about his body.

The pedestrian was subsequently picked up in an unconscious state and taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival by a Doctor.

Notice of intended prosecution was served on the minibus driver, Claude Pilgrim, a 40-year-old resident of Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) and the vehicle was examined by a Licencing and Certifying Officer.

A breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver and no trace of alcohol was found on his breath.

Johnson’s body is presently lying at Ezekiel Funeral Parlor awaiting a Post Mortem Examination. The driver remains in custody assisting with the investigation.