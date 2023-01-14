Police hunting duo who escaped from Prison van

Ranks of the Guyana Police Force are on the hunt for two prisoners who escaped on Friday afternoon by kicking open the door of the prison van that was transporting them.

Wanted are Ryan Wilson called ‘Pepsi’, a 28-year-old of Lot 69 Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo, who was charged with indecent assault; and Shamar Singh, a 22-year-old of Hague, West Coast Demerara, who is facing the offences of Simple Larceny and Possession of Narcotics.

The duo escaped while being transported to the Lusignan Prison.

According to the Police Force, the prisoners kicked open the prison van door around 16:15hrs while the vehicle was on the eastern end of the Demerara Harbour Bridge, en route to Lusignan on the East Coast of Demerara.

Committed efforts are being made to recapture the two men.

The Police have also issued a WANTED BULLETIN for the duo.