BV man busted with 64.9g marijuana

A Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara, resident was arrested with 64.9 grams of marijuana on Friday night.

Reports from the Guyana Police Force revealed that sometime around 20:45hrs, a Senior Officer and a party of Police ranks were on mobile patrol duty in the vicinity of Beterverwagting (BV) Sideline Dam when they busted a 28-year-old unemployed man for possession cannabis.

The ranks observed the suspect standing on a wooden bridge acting in a suspicious manner. They carried out a search on his person and on a mailbox next to him and found one transparent plastic bag which contained a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis.

He was immediately told of the allegation, cautioned, arrested and escorted to the Beterverwagting Police Station where the suspected cannabis was weighed in his presence and it amounted to 64.9 grams.

He was placed into custody pending further investigation.