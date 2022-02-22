Pedestrian killed in Better Hope accident

An elderly man has succumbed to his injuries following a motor vehicular accident which occurred at around 18:15h on Monday along the Better Hope Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Dead is Sahadeo Balgobin, 64, of DeSouza Street, Better Hope, ECD. He succumbed to his injuries at around 09:30h today.

Reports are that motorcar HB 7962, driven by a 61-year-old man, was proceeding east along the northern driving lane of the northern carriageway of Better Hope Public Road.

The driver alleged that Balgobin, a pedestrian, suddenly ran from south to north across the road into the path of the motorcar causing a collision to occur.

The pedestrian fell onto the car bonnet and windscreen then onto the road surface where he received injuries to his head and about his body.

The driver of the motorcar along with public-spirited citizens picked up the the pedestrian and took him to the Georgetown Public Hospital Accident and Emergency Unit for medical attention. He was said to be in an unresponsive condition with a broken left leg.

The driver of the motorcar is presently in custody, and a breathalyzer test conducted on him found no trace of alcohol in his breath. A notice of intended prosecution has been served on the driver.