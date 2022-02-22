Guyana’s courts get digital notice boards

In keeping with Guyana’s upward trajectory and the use of modern technology for easier access to information, the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Monday, launched its first digital notice boards which will provide effective and timely information to the general public.

The project, which is funded by the Government of Canada, through the Judicial Reform and Institutional Strengthening (JURIST) programme, will be extended to all courts across Guyana.

Acting Chief Justice, Roxane George said the project will transform the court systems across the country.

“This afternoon’s launch of the first digital notice boards in the courts of Guyana is historic primarily because it marks another tangible demonstration of the new trajectory of the Judiciary of Guyana. It signals our continued embrace of the necessity to accelerate the digital transformation of our courts system,” she said.

High Commissioner of Canada to Guyana Mark Berman said the introduction of Information Technology (IT) is essential for the modernisation of courtrooms to enable virtual hearings so that cases can be dealt with in a timely manner.

“We are all aware that now more than ever there is an urgent need for IT infrastructure to facilitate virtual hearings, to ensure that persons attend court, have their cases and complaints dealt with in a timely manner,”he noted.

He said the technology will add to the classic architecture, historic documents, and portraits of courtrooms across Guyana, while noting that the formal ceremonial nature of law has never been “synonymous”especially with advanced technologies.

Meanwhile, Acting Chancellor of the Judiciary, Yonette Cummings-Edwards said the notice boards will be beneficial to everyone using the court system.

“They can see their matters at a glance. It is user friendly and it attracts the attention of the court user quite easily. So, this will reduce the time spent in ascertaining which court a particular matter is in or which magistrate is presiding over the matter,” Chancellor Cummings-Edwards said.

Additionally, some 15 laptops where also handed over to the court to facilitate remote hearings across Guyana. Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, M.P. also attended the ceremony.