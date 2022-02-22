11-Y-O struck down by car at Thomas Lands

An 11-year-old girl is now a patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital in a serious condition after she suffered severe head injuries following a motor vehicular accident along Thomas Lands, Georgetown.

The incident occurred at around 16:10h on Monday in the vicinity of Queens College.

Reports are that motorcar PVV 3314, driven by a 27-year-old resident of Prashad Nagar, Georgetown, was proceeding east along the northern side of Thomas Lands.

The child pedestrian was standing on the southern side of the said road, behind a parked motorcar.

As motorcar PVV 3314 was in the process of passing the stationary vehicle, the pedestrian allegedly ran from south to north onto the road.

As a result, the motorcar collided with the child, causing her to fall onto to the road surface where she received injuries about her body.

She was picked up in a conscious condition and transported by ambulance to the Georgetown Public Hospital where she was admitted.

A notice of intended prosecution was served on the driver as investigations are in progress.