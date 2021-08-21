Pedal cyclist critical after being hit by car on WCD road

A 56-year-old man is currently hospitalised with injuries to his head and feet after he was struck by a car while riding a bicycle on the West Coast Demerara (WCD) Public Road Friday night.

Injured is Harrychand Dhanraj of Prem Nagar, East Meten-Meer-Zorg. The accident occurred sometime around 19:00h.

The police say the motorcar was proceeding along Meten-Meer-Zorg Public Road when the pedal cyclist rode out of a Street and attempted to cross the public but was moving in a “zig-zag” manner as such he ended up in the path of the vehicle.

As a result, the front of the car collided with the bicycle. Dhanraj fell onto the bonnet and the front windscreen of the vehicle before rolling onto the corner of the road, where he sustained injuries.

The man was picked up in a conscious condition by the driver and taken to Leonora Cottage Hospital, where he was treated and later transferred to West Demerara Regional Hospital. He has been admitted and is said to be in critical condition.

Investigations are ongoing.