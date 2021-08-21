177 new COVID-19 cases; no deaths

Some 177 new COVID-19 cases were detected in the last 24 hours.

This is according to the Ministry of Health’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard for today.

The total number of confirmed cases in Guyana has now gone up to 24,224.

Of these, however, only 1315 of these are currently active cases. This includes 15 patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining 1300 persons in either home or institutional isolation.

There are also five more persons in institutional quarantine.

To date, some 22,318 persons have recovered from the life-threatening virus.