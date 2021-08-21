Armed men robbed couple on La Grange Public Road

Two armed bandits robbed a husband and wife while they were walking on the La Grange Public Road, West Bank Demerara, in the wee hours of today.

Police say the 23-year-old woman and her husband were walking along the La Grange Public Road sometime around 00:10 hrs today, when two unidentified males, one armed with a gun and the other with a knife, approached the victims.

The perpetrators relieved the couple of their belongings, after which, they made good their escape on foot.

The items stolen are: One haversack containing one ID card; one Bank card; one umbrella valued at $1000; $42,000 cash; one Blu Cellphone valued at $4,000 and one silver metal chain valued at $17,000.

The matter has been reported police are investigating.