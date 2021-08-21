Guyana, Suriname private sector bodies to set up Business Council

See below for a Joint Press Statement from the Private Sector Commission (PSC) & the Suriname Trade and Industry Association (VSB):

The Private Sector Commission (PSC) of Guyana and the Suriname Trade and Industry Association (VSB) have both been witness to the dynamic cooperation between the leaders of Suriname and Guyana relative to the many significant steps taken towards the development of a joint market and strategic business partnerships.

The PSC and VSB have recognized the intentions of both leaders to strengthen the bilateral relationship between Suriname and Guyana, especially with the involvement of the private sector as the engine for growth and development in both countries. By that fact, all parties have acknowledged that the ideal way of developing our countries is by working towards a single market through collaborative business relations while fulfilling our developmental agenda.

In this regard, both the Private Sector Commission of Guyana and the Suriname Trade and Industry Association declare a joint effort to establish a Guyana-Suriname Private Sector Business Council, consisting of key representatives of the private sector, solely dedicated to the strengthening of economic ties and initiatives regarding our shared interests and the creation of the envisioned single market and economy.

The two countries have always enjoyed excellent people-to-people and business relations. Notably, this initiative will birth a vibrant and improved level of partnership and cooperation between Guyana and Suriname.