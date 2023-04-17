Patricia Chase-Green, Malcolm Ferreira join PPP for LGE 2023

Former Mayor of Georgetown Patricia Chase-Green has joined forces with the ruling People’s Progressive Party (PPP) for Local Government Elections (LGE) this year.

Chase-Green was Mayor of Georgetown as a representative of the People’s National Congress.

Also joining forces with the PPP for LGE is popular Albouystown entertainer Malcolm Ferreira also known as “Mr Wickedee”.

Ferreira previously served as a councillor of Georgetown, having been elected as an independent candidate.

Speaking with the media, Ferreira said he joined the PPP because of “the ability to be somewhere where you can have access to and work with people who really wanna develop communities.”

“Had I not been open to working with anyone I would not have been here with the PPP and had the PPP not been open to working with anyone, I would not have been here,” he said.

Former APNU+AFC councillor, Trichria Richards has also joined the PPP.

