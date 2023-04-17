“Give us a chance this time” – Jagdeo urges G/town citizens to vote PPP at LGE

“Give us a chance this time,” were the words of General Secretary of the Peoples Progressive Party Dr Bharrat Jagdeo as he urged citizens of Georgetown to vote for the party at the upcoming Local Government Elections (LGE).

“For too long you’ve heard APNU’s propaganda, they’ve done practically nothing to change the lives of people in the city,” Jagdeo reminded during a gathering outside of Freedom House today – Nominations Day.

Jagdeo, who is also Vice President, spoke of how the PPP administration has transformed the landscape of the city through a number of developmental projects as he pointed to what the party can really do to change the lives of Georgetown citizens if it gets the chance to run the city council.

Joining the PPP for its LGE contest are a number of former PNC/APNU members including former Georgetown Mayor Patricia Chase-Green and Trichria Richards, a former APNU/AFC councillor.

Also joining the PPP is popular Albouystown entertainer Malcolm Ferreira also known as “Mr Wickedee”.

Jagdeo reminded that the PPP is open to accepting any citizen once they share a common goal of national development.

“If you believe in the development in our country, then your place is in the PPP,” Jagdeo expressed, as he urged persons not to “worry about the naysayers”.

