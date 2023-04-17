Fixtures for 2023 Men’s CPL confirmed

The venues and fixtures for the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) have been confirmed with the tournament taking place from 16 August to 24 September in Saint Lucia, St Kitts & Nevis, Barbados, Trinidad & Tobago and Guyana.

The tournament gets underway in Saint Lucia with six matches at the Daren Sammy Cricket ground between 16 August and 20 August with home side the Saint Lucia Kings appearing in four of those fixtures.

From there the tournament moves on the St Kitts & Nevis with six matches at Warner Park between 23 August and 27 August with four games for the home team, the Patriots.

The next leg of the tournament will take place in Barbados with the CPL returning to the country for the first time since 2019. With six matches scheduled for the iconic Kensington Oval, and four home games for the Barbados Royals, there will be lots of excitement about the tournament’s return. The matches will take place in Barbados from 30 August to 3 September.

From 5 September to 10 September the tournament will be in Trinidad & Tobago. There will be four home games for the Trinbago Knight Riders and six matches in total.

The final leg of the tournament will take place in Guyana with the matches running from 13 September to 24 September. The knockout stages will be in Guyana again in 2023, with excitement already building after the successful running of the final last season.

Pete Russell, Republic Bank CPL’s CEO, said: “We are very pleased that the tournament will be staged in five countries in 2023. As ever, the CPL is a chance for fans across the region and around the world to enjoy world class cricket. And for the players from the Caribbean it is an opportunity to showcase their skills and further their careers.”

Men’s Caribbean Premier League 2023 Fixtures

Date and time Teams Venue Weds 16 August, 7pm Saint Lucia Kings Jamaica Tallawahs Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, Saint Lucia Thurs 17 August, 7pm Saint Lucia Kings Barbados Royals Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, Saint Lucia Sat 19 August, 10am Trinbago Knight Riders St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, Saint Lucia Sat 19 August, 7pm Saint Lucia Kings Guyana Amazon Warriors Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, Saint Lucia Sun 20 August, 10am Jamaica Tallawahs Barbados Royals Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, Saint Lucia Sun 20 August, 7pm Saint Lucia Kings St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, Saint Lucia Wed 23 August, 7pm St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Jamaica Tallawahs Warner Park Sporting Complex, St Kitts Thurs 24 August, 7pm St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Guyana Amazon Warriors Warner Park Sporting Complex, St Kitts Sat 26 August, 10am Saint Lucia Kings Trinbago Knight Riders Warner Park Sporting Complex, St Kitts Sat 26 August, 7pm St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Barbados Royals Warner Park Sporting Complex, St Kitts Sun 27 August, 10am Jamaica Tallawahs Guyana Amazon Warriors Warner Park Sporting Complex, St Kitts Sun 27 August, 7pm St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Trinbago Knight Riders Warner Park Sporting Complex, St Kitts Wed 30 August, 7pm Barbados Royals Trinbago Knight Riders Kensington Oval, Barbados Thurs 31 August, 7pm Barbados Royals Jamaica Tallawahs Kensington Oval, Barbados Sat 2 September, 10am Guyana Amazon Warriors Jamaica Tallawahs Kensington Oval, Barbados Sat 2 September, 8pm Barbados Royals Saint Lucia Kings Kensington Oval, Barbados Sun 3 September, 10am Jamaica Tallawahs Trinbago Knight Riders Kensington Oval, Barbados Sun 3 September, 8pm Barbados Royals St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Kensington Oval, Barbados Tues 5 September, 7pm Trinbago Knight Riders Barbados Royals Trinidad, venue TBC Wed 6 September, 7pm Trinbago Knight Riders Guyana Amazon Warriors Trinidad, venue TBC Sat 9 September, 10am St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Saint Lucia Kings Trinidad, venue TBC Sat 9 September, 8pm Trinbago Knight Riders Jamaica Tallawahs Trinidad, venue TBC Sun 10 September, 10am Barbados Royals Guyana Amazon Warriors Trinidad, venue TBC Sun 10 September, 8pm Trinbago Knight Riders Saint Lucia Kings Trinidad, venue TBC Wed 13 September, 7pm Guyana Amazon Warriors St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Guyana National Stadium, Providence Thurs 14 September, 7pm Guyana Amazon Warriors Saint Lucia Kings Guyana National Stadium, Providence Sat 16 September, 10am Jamaica Tallawahs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Guyana National Stadium, Providence Sat 16 September, 7pm Guyana Amazon Warriors Trinbago Knight Riders Guyana National Stadium, Providence Sun 17 September, 10am Jamaica Tallawahs Saint Lucia Kings Guyana National Stadium, Providence Sun 17 September, 7pm Guyana Amazon Warriors Barbados Royals Guyana National Stadium, Providence Tues 19 September, 7pm Eliminator – 3rd place vs 4th place Guyana National Stadium, Providence Wed 19 September, 7pm Qualifier 1 – 1st place vs 2nd place Guyana National Stadium, Providence Fri 22 September, 7pm Qualifier 2 – Winner of Eliminator vs Loser Qualifier 1 Guyana National Stadium, Providence Sun 24 September, 7pm Final – Winner Qualifier 1 vs Winner Qualifier 2 Guyana National Stadium, Providence

The 2023 tournament will run from the 16 August to 24 September.

