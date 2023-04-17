Fixtures for 2023 Men’s CPL confirmed

The venues and fixtures for the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) have been confirmed with the tournament taking place from 16 August to 24 September in Saint Lucia, St Kitts & Nevis, Barbados, Trinidad & Tobago and Guyana.
The tournament gets underway in Saint Lucia with six matches at the Daren Sammy Cricket ground between 16 August and 20 August with home side the Saint Lucia Kings appearing in four of those fixtures.
From there the tournament moves on the St Kitts & Nevis with six matches at Warner Park between 23 August and 27 August with four games for the home team, the Patriots.
The next leg of the tournament will take place in Barbados with the CPL returning to the country for the first time since 2019. With six matches scheduled for the iconic Kensington Oval, and four home games for the Barbados Royals, there will be lots of excitement about the tournament’s return. The matches will take place in Barbados from 30 August to 3 September.
From 5 September to 10 September the tournament will be in Trinidad & Tobago. There will be four home games for the Trinbago Knight Riders and six matches in total.
The final leg of the tournament will take place in Guyana with the matches running from 13 September to 24 September. The knockout stages will be in Guyana again in 2023, with excitement already building after the successful running of the final last season.
Pete Russell, Republic Bank CPL’s CEO, said: “We are very pleased that the tournament will be staged in five countries in 2023. As ever, the CPL is a chance for fans across the region and around the world to enjoy world class cricket. And for the players from the Caribbean it is an opportunity to showcase their skills and further their careers.”
Men’s Caribbean Premier League 2023 Fixtures
|
Date and time
|
Teams
|
Venue
|
Weds 16 August, 7pm
|
Saint Lucia Kings
|
Jamaica Tallawahs
|
Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, Saint Lucia
|
Thurs 17 August, 7pm
|
Saint Lucia Kings
|
Barbados Royals
|
Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, Saint Lucia
|
Sat 19 August, 10am
|
Trinbago Knight Riders
|
St Kitts & Nevis Patriots
|
Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, Saint Lucia
|
Sat 19 August, 7pm
|
Saint Lucia Kings
|
Guyana Amazon Warriors
|
Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, Saint Lucia
|
Sun 20 August, 10am
|
Jamaica Tallawahs
|
Barbados Royals
|
Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, Saint Lucia
|
Sun 20 August, 7pm
|
Saint Lucia Kings
|
St Kitts & Nevis Patriots
|
Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, Saint Lucia
|
Wed 23 August, 7pm
|
St Kitts & Nevis Patriots
|
Jamaica Tallawahs
|
Warner Park Sporting Complex, St Kitts
|
Thurs 24 August, 7pm
|
St Kitts & Nevis Patriots
|
Guyana Amazon Warriors
|
Warner Park Sporting Complex, St Kitts
|
Sat 26 August, 10am
|
Saint Lucia Kings
|
Trinbago Knight Riders
|
Warner Park Sporting Complex, St Kitts
|
Sat 26 August, 7pm
|
St Kitts & Nevis Patriots
|
Barbados Royals
|
Warner Park Sporting Complex, St Kitts
|
Sun 27 August, 10am
|
Jamaica Tallawahs
|
Guyana Amazon Warriors
|
Warner Park Sporting Complex, St Kitts
|
Sun 27 August, 7pm
|
St Kitts & Nevis Patriots
|
Trinbago Knight Riders
|
Warner Park Sporting Complex, St Kitts
|
Wed 30 August, 7pm
|
Barbados Royals
|
Trinbago Knight Riders
|
Kensington Oval, Barbados
|
Thurs 31 August, 7pm
|
Barbados Royals
|
Jamaica Tallawahs
|
Kensington Oval, Barbados
|
Sat 2 September, 10am
|
Guyana Amazon Warriors
|
Jamaica Tallawahs
|
Kensington Oval, Barbados
|
Sat 2 September, 8pm
|
Barbados Royals
|
Saint Lucia Kings
|
Kensington Oval, Barbados
|
Sun 3 September, 10am
|
Jamaica Tallawahs
|
Trinbago Knight Riders
|
Kensington Oval, Barbados
|
Sun 3 September, 8pm
|
Barbados Royals
|
St Kitts & Nevis Patriots
|
Kensington Oval, Barbados
|
Tues 5 September, 7pm
|
Trinbago Knight Riders
|
Barbados Royals
|
Trinidad, venue TBC
|
Wed 6 September, 7pm
|
Trinbago Knight Riders
|
Guyana Amazon Warriors
|
Trinidad, venue TBC
|
Sat 9 September, 10am
|
St Kitts & Nevis Patriots
|
Saint Lucia Kings
|
Trinidad, venue TBC
|
Sat 9 September, 8pm
|
Trinbago Knight Riders
|
Jamaica Tallawahs
|
Trinidad, venue TBC
|
Sun 10 September, 10am
|
Barbados Royals
|
Guyana Amazon Warriors
|
Trinidad, venue TBC
|
Sun 10 September, 8pm
|
Trinbago Knight Riders
|
Saint Lucia Kings
|
Trinidad, venue TBC
|
Wed 13 September, 7pm
|
Guyana Amazon Warriors
|
St Kitts & Nevis Patriots
|
Guyana National Stadium, Providence
|
Thurs 14 September, 7pm
|
Guyana Amazon Warriors
|
Saint Lucia Kings
|
Guyana National Stadium, Providence
|
Sat 16 September, 10am
|
Jamaica Tallawahs
|
St Kitts & Nevis Patriots
|
Guyana National Stadium, Providence
|
Sat 16 September, 7pm
|
Guyana Amazon Warriors
|
Trinbago Knight Riders
|
Guyana National Stadium, Providence
|
Sun 17 September, 10am
|
Jamaica Tallawahs
|
Saint Lucia Kings
|
Guyana National Stadium, Providence
|
Sun 17 September, 7pm
|
Guyana Amazon Warriors
|
Barbados Royals
|
Guyana National Stadium, Providence
|
|
Tues 19 September, 7pm
|
Eliminator – 3rd place vs 4th place
|
Guyana National Stadium, Providence
|
Wed 19 September, 7pm
|
Qualifier 1 – 1st place vs 2nd place
|
Guyana National Stadium, Providence
|
Fri 22 September, 7pm
|
Qualifier 2 – Winner of Eliminator vs Loser Qualifier 1
|
Guyana National Stadium, Providence
|
Sun 24 September, 7pm
|
Final – Winner Qualifier 1 vs Winner Qualifier 2
|
Guyana National Stadium, Providence
