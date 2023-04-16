Guyanese delegation heads to New Orleans for Women in Business Trade Exchange Programme

Several female entrepreneurs will be heading to the United States to participate in a four-day Women in Business Trade Exchange Programme – Advancing Women in Business.

The programme will be held from April 19 to 22 in New Orleans and hosted by the Louisiana District Export Council, Jones Walker LLP and Techniques International.

Anita Ramprasad, director of communications for the Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry Guyana, said this is the first women in business trade exchange.

“It is a reverse trade exchange. Typically, trade missions come from other countries into Guyana and they are hosted by the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce, the United States Embassy or through a government ministry. It allows businesses to participate in various business building sessions.”

The Business Leadership exchange is somewhat different, as it focuses primarily on women, she said.

“Through a collaboration with the Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry Guyana, our partners in Louisiana reached out and planned the event that will afford women the opportunity to travel, sit and experience a trade mission from a different perspective.”

According to Ramprasad, the women participating in the trade exchange represent various sectors, among them, logistics, marketing, consultancy and construction.

“Each of these women is at a point in their business life where they are looking to do what they now do better; expand, grow or leverage what they have, to venture into something new.”

The exchange programme will see the group participate in business meetings, round table discussions and networking opportunities that could further develop their businesses. The delegation will also hold discussions with US leaders and stakeholders on business opportunities in Guyana.

The women participating are: Rowena Elliot, President of the Women’s Chamber Commerce and Industry; Arifa Mohamed – Business Development Manager, SocialRank Media/ACE Consultancy; Ulex Smith – CEO/Owner, Signature Move Marketing Agency; Donna Rickford – CEO/Owner, Supreme Laundromat and Office Cleaning Services; Dr. Melissa Varswyk – Co-Founder and CEO, Georgetown American University; Beverly Whittaker – Associate Manager, Global Logistics and Business Services Inc; Nicola Whittaker – President/CEO, Global Logistics and Business Services Inc; Josephine Tapp – Managing Director, B&J Civil Works; and Ramprasad, who is also the Founder/CEO of Prestige Management Consultant.

This delegation was selected after an invitation was sent to business chambers countrywide with the hope of attracting nominees from women-owned and operated businesses. The delegation will leave Guyana on Tuesday.

