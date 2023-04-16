Noreen Alfred’s journey to Rodeo Queen title

By Alva Solomon

In their quest to win a title, some people would encounter hiccups and obstacles and would have to settle for second place or no place at all. Others would repeat their quest with a feat of determination and grit, and that was what was obtained in the case of 21-year-old Noreen Alfred last weekend when she has crowned the 2023 Rupununi Rodeo Queen.

“I took part in the Miss Lethem pageant in 2019, and in 2022 I took part in the Miss Rupununi Expo pageant. I didn’t win, but I never gave up,” the determined Alfred told this publication last week.

She said she had even clinched the first runner-up title in previous pageants, but winning the Rodeo Queen title was her ultimate dream; at least for now.

Alfred attended the St. Ignatius Secondary School on the outskirts of Lethem. After sitting the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) exams, she gained a scholarship at President’s College, on the East Coast of Demerara, to pursue studies in the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations (CAPE) through the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs.

“After writing CAPE, I came home to my hometown, where I gained employment at the Lethem Power Company. I am still employed there,” she said.

Through a Government of Guyana scholarship, the ambitious Ms. Alfred is pursuing online studies in Engineering Project Management. In addition, she is taking part in a General Building Construction course offered by the Board of Industrial Training (BIT).

“I have always believed that every woman should have the same opportunity as men do. I’m also heavily involved in volunteerism because I’m always overjoyed to be a part of any support group,” the young Rodeo Queen added.

She said that, during her free time, she constantly takes part in trips across the vast Rupununi savannahs, navigating rough terrain on a motorcycle, climbing hills, and enjoying the picturesque views and thrills of nature.

At other times, she would relax and enjoy the mood reading a good novel evokes. She also enjoys playing football. “This way, I can keep myself in optimum health,” she added.

Although she had participated in previous pageants, Alfred wasn’t taking her quest for the 2023 Rodeo title lightly. “After classes and exams, I would – late in the night – go over my speeches, and continue to do extra research on my platform,” she said.

On pageant night last week, she said, she was nervous when she had to introduce herself to the crowd.

“However, after my talent piece, I was relaxed; and for the question-and-answer segment, I was confident,” the young woman noted. She emerged winner in the Best Rodeo Wear segment, and this, she noted, added to her being crowned Rodeo Queen.

“I told myself, ‘Noreen, hold in those tears and keep smiling for the audience’. It took me a while to understand that, no matter what, never give up,” she added.

For now, the Rodeo Queen has said, she would continue to be a role model to her peers and relatives, and in future, she plans to continue pursuing her studies while enhancing her skillset to make a difference within her community.

