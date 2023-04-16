AG meets with US lawyers defending Guyana in US$100M claim over failed parking meter project

Attorney General and Legal Affairs Minister, Anil Nandlall, SC, recently met with a team of lawyers from the United States law firm Foley Hoag, who are representing Guyana in US$100M proceedings filed by Mexican firm, Smart City Solutions (SCS), over the failed parking meter project in Georgetown.

Back in January 2022, AG Nandlall had disclosed that Government has retained the US law firm to lead a team from the Attorney General Chambers to defend the arbitration proceedings filed by SCS at the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) based in Washington DC, United States.

On Thursday, Minister Nandlall met with the team at the Attorney General’s Chambers, Carmichael Street, Georgetown.

The lawyers were in Guyana to interview potential witnesses for the legal proceedings. In this regard, many persons who played a relevant role in the transaction were interviewed.

The legal proceedings are continuing.

It was revealed in January 2022 that SCS has filed a US$100 million claim against the Guyana Government over the controversial parking meter project that was introduced under the APNU/AFC Government five years ago, but had to be stalled after massive rejection and outcry by citizens of Georgetown.

SCS filed the proceedings at the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID), which is an arbitration institution established by the World Bank Group to address legal dispute resolution and conciliation between international investors and States.

