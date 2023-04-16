9-member Cabinet team meets with residents of Ann’s Grove

A team of nine Cabinet Ministers from the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Government, on Saturday conducted an outreach in Ann’s Grove, East Coast Demerara (ECD), with residents hailing the initiative.

The team was led by Prime Minister, Brigadier (retired) Mark Phillips. Phillips was accompanied by Attorney General, Anil Nandlall; Public Works Minister, Juan Edghill; Health Minister, Dr Frank Anthony; Housing Minister, Collin Croal; Public Service Minister, Sonia Parag; Labour Minister, Joseph Hamilton; Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha and Local Government and Regional Development Minister, Nigel Dharamlall.

During the meeting, issues raised included land titling, agricultural and entrepreneurial opportunities, community infrastructure and reliable power in the community. The Prime Minister, under whose portfolio energy falls, committed to having a team from the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) visit the community to do an assessment. He also reassured residents that even if the subject Minister is not present, their concerns will be passed on to the relevant Minister.

“Today is Ann’s Grove day. I know when we went to the last location, people asked when you’re coming to Ann’s Grove. When you coming to Nabaclis. We want to visit every village. But we cannot go to each and every village in one month…the Ministers are here to interact and listen to you.”

“You have an opportunity to raise all the issues affecting you. And trust me, be as wide-ranging as possible. If a particular issue is raised and the subject Minister is not here, we’ll make a note and pass that information on to the subject Minister,” the Prime Minister said.

As it relates to land titling matters, of which there were numerous, both the Attorney General and Minister Croal committed to returning soon to deal with their concerns. The Agriculture Minister in response to a resident’s query about the apparent lack of extension officers in the community, took the opportunity to explain the Government’s interventions in agriculture.

“You have Dr Mingo here who is visiting this area on a regular basis. The livestock officer is here, as well as the crop extension officer, they are here visiting. And in Ann’s Grove we’ve been working very closely with the farmers.”

“…And I will be coming here again on Tuesday, where we’ll be working with the farmers group and the farmers in the community, to help them with input and infrastructure in the area,” Mustapha said.

Public Works Minister Juan Edghill meanwhile assured residents that his engineer would speak with them about their community roads. He also spoke about the Government’s overall plans for road networks on the ECD, including linking the ECD public road with the Railway Embankment. In fact, he explained that this will be a four-lane road.

“In the upper East Coast, our road projects in terms of community roads, between 2022 and the current date, we have expended more than $1 billion in 23 roads currently under construction. That is between Enmore to Mahaica.”

“But you would see, right now, the project that is being spoken about by His Excellency where we’re doing the four-lane road from Sheriff Street all the way out to Mahaica and we are extending the current East Coast main road from Orange Nassau all the way up, will see us also creating linkages.”

According to Edghill, the Dr Irfaan Ali-led Government’s plan is to address all community road concerns, while also expanding the road networks to improve accessibility. This will cut travel time and complement the expansion of industrialisation such as what is taking place in Enmore.

Residents who raised personal issues were also guided by Minister Croal and Minister Parag to either speak with their staff or even themselves, with the intention of having these matters resolved. The Prime Minister meanwhile told residents that Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports Charles Ramson, who was not present, will meet with them to advance sports development in the community.

