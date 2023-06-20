Parika cyclist killed in accident

A 45-year-old pedal cyclist was on Monday morning killed in an accident along the Hydronie Public Road, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).

Dead is Lloyd Garraway of Parika, EBE who was struck down by a motorcar, PAD 3432 which was being driven by a 21-year-old.

Police said the car was proceeding at a fast rate of speed when it collided with the pedal cyclist, who was riding across the road.

The pedal cyclist was picked up in an unconscious condition, placed into the said motorcar and conveyed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where he regained consciousness and was admitted as a patient at the said institution.

However, the man succumbed to his injuries today.

Meanwhile, a breath analysis test was done on the driver of the motorcar and readings were zero micrograms. A notice of intended prosecution has, nevertheless, been served.

