Direct flights between Guyana, France being explored as airline to soon connect with French Guiana

As Guyana and France continue to develop stronger ties, discussions are already afoot regarding a direct flight between the two countries.

In the meantime, however, a decision has been taken to introduce flights further connecting the countries in the Guiana Shield, that is, Guyana, Suriname and French Guiana.

This is one of the developments coming out of the high-level visit of a delegation of French businesses to explore investment opportunities in Guyana.

The delegation is led by President of the National Assembly Gabriel Serville. Serville and his delegation have met with representatives of Trans Guyana Airways where they discussed establishing flights between Guyana, Suriname and French Guiana, with the possibility of launching later this year or early 2024.

Meanwhile, French Ambassador to Guyana, Nicolas de Lacoste also confirmed that the possibility of a direct flight to France also came up in discussions but indicated that this development, should it happen, will not be anytime soon.

