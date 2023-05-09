Overseas-based Guyanese killed in WBD accident

A 32-year-old man was on Sunday evening killed in an accident which occurred along the Versailles Public Road, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

Dead is Krishnadat Lochan, an overseas-based Guyanese who had just recently returned home to visit his family. His local address is listed as Goed Fortuin, WBD.

Police said at around 22:30hrs, Lochan was driving a motorcar PVV 2319, with two male occupants inside. The vehicle was proceeding south along the road, allegedly at a fast speed when Lochan reportedly lost control of the car and collided with a culvert located on the western side of the road.

As a result, the motorcar toppled and landed in a trench.

Subsequently, Lochan, along with the two occupants, were pulled out of the submerged vehicle by public-spirited persons.

Lochan was taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

