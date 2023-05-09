Guyana mobilising support for its standing forest – Ali tells newly accredited Australian diplomat 

President Dr Irfaan Ali today accepted the Letters of Credence from the new High Commissioner of the Commonwealth of Australia to Guyana, Sonya Koppe.

He told the High Commissioner that Guyana is aligned with many of the policies and programmes that Australia promotes and called for stronger cooperation between the two nations.

The President also stated that Guyana is undergoing a period of transformation and is building an ecosystem to support the country’s quest to become a global leader in climate, energy and food security.

The Government, he noted, is mobilising support for the country’s standing forest and will ensure that the forest plays a central role in climate change mitigation.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Ambassador Elisabeth Harper were also at the event.

