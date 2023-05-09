Man remanded for brutal murder of wife at Alpha Hotel

Junior Halley, a 52-year-old businessman/vendor of Now or Never Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara has been remanded to prison for the brutal murder of his wife, Kim Halley on Friday last at the Alpha Hotel, Ogle.

Halley appeared before Magistrate Alisha George at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court today where he was not required to plead to the indictable charge.

He was remanded to prison until June 22.

Despite being separated for several months, Halley and her husband, used to meet once a week at the hotel to spend “quality time” together.

It was on May 4, during one of their frequent meetings, that the man brutally murdered the woman, stabbing her 13 times about her body.

Reports are that the suspect requested that the woman inform their children that everything was okay between them and that they had reconciled. But the woman was reluctant to heed to man’s request thus an argument ensued between them which ultimately turned deadly.

After committing the crime, the man reportedly joined a minibus and went to the seawall where he offered a “junkie” $1000 for his shirt. At the time, his shirt was soaked with blood.

Upon getting the shirt, he went to the Police Officers’ Training Complex where he surrendered.

