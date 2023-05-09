Garment construction centre commissioned in Mahdia

Persons in and around the mining town of Mahdia, Region Eight, now have the opportunity to learn a new life skill with the launch of a garment construction centre in the town.

The centre is equipped with 30 sewing machines that can work both electronically and manually.

The first batch of 30 persons commence training today and will undergo a strategically crafted programme, for the next two weeks.

One immediate beneficiary of the centre and crash course, Eslyn Hussein expressed her appreciation for the opportunity to learn another skill, one which is much needed in Mahdia.

“This programme is not about which political party you belong or support. It is about learning a new skill, so you can be financially independent. It is another way you can fight against poverty. You can even start your own small business with the new skills you learn. So don’t let anyone discourage you from this opportunity that the government is offering you,” she urged.

Similarly, Deputy Regional Executive Officer, Shawn Britton, noted that government continues to fund transformative projects.

“Again, this government is not just about the big things but it also caters for the development of all of us individually, which together and collectively creates the big picture of development of this nation.

“While gold mining, logging and other economic activities form parts of the economy, or the economics in this sub-region, imparting skills to young people and women is also important because we find that this is not one of the traditional areas that people focus on in these mining communities.”

With the certificate training, residents from Mahdia and other surrounding communities will be able to purchase school uniforms right in their villages.

This will complement the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant, which ensures each school child, from nursery to secondary, receives $35,000 annually. Together with the $5,000 school uniform grant, every child will receive $40,000 per year.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, who commissioned the facility charged the participants to make use of the training.

“Our programme will be of benefit to you if you’re willing to use your training to extend it to build your lives and the lives and activities in your community. Our government continues to work to build a One Guyana with the purposeful slogan no one is left behind.”

In the past year and a half, 129 persons received certificates, having completed the garment construction programme.

Apart from this training, in the past 18 months, 200 drivers have been certified and licensed and 165 solar panel installation operators were certified across the hinterland.

