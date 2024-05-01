Couple jumps through window as fire flattens house at Fyrish

A fire of unknown origin has flattened a two-storey wooden and concrete house located at Fyrish Village, Corentyne, Berbice, leaving three persons.

The incident occurred at around 01:20hrs today, whilst everyone in the building was reportedly sleeping.

The owner of the building, 37-year-old Jermaine Benjamin lived in the upper flat with his 32-year-old wife while a 45-year-old labourer occupied by the bottom flat.

Police said during the wee hours of today, everyone in the house was awakened by the scent of smoke.

The couple in the upper flat had to jump through the window to save their lives, and in so doing, suffered injuries about their bodies, including varying degrees of burns.

They are currently at the New Amsterdam Hospital receiving treatment.

--- ---