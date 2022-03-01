OPR to investigate police ranks who failed to assist woman found in canefield

The Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) has launched an investigation into claims that some police officers failed to render assistance to an elderly woman who was found naked in a canefield at East Canje, Berbice, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

This was revealed by Regional Commander Boodnarine Persaud on Monday when contacted by this publication for an update on the case.

The incident occurred on February 25 and the woman reportedly told residents who came to her rescue that she was kidnapped. It was reported that even though the police were at the scene when the woman was rescued, they allegedly refused to assist in taking her to the hospital.

While there is no ongoing investigation into the alleged kidnapping, since no police report was made, a probe has been launched into the alleged neglect of police officers.

The woman resides in the same community and had recently lost her husband which resulted in some degree of mental trauma. She had subsequently begun a friendship with a much younger male.

Even though her claims of being kidnapped cannot be verified, she was naked upon her discovery in the canefield and there were signs of physical trauma to her face.

The woman sought medical attention on Friday last and was discharged the same night.